OLEAN — Olean General Hospital has been awarded a three-year reaccreditation in ultrasound as the result of an extensive review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR practice parameters and technical standards, following a peer review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field.
Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
Ultrasound uses high frequency sound waves to produce images of organs and tissues in the body. It is safe, non-invasive and helps medical providers to diagnose diseases or conditions. One of the most common uses for ultrasound is to monitor a fetus in the womb.