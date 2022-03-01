Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center will ease visitor restrictions starting today.
Mask requirements remain in effect in all hospital facilities, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, everyone will be screened for COVID symptoms, including temperature check, before entering the building.
OGH and BRMC will to allow two visitors for the duration of the inpatient’s stay, as determined by the patient, from noon to 6 p.m., daily. If screened by 6 p.m., visitors may stay until 9 p.m., however, if visitors leave after 6 p.m., they may not re-enter. Visitors may rotate but two visitors per patient will be allowed in the room. This rule will be strictly enforced.
Visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit unless otherwise directed by staff. Visitors should have identification, must be 18 years of age, must wear a mask (regardless of vaccination status) and will be screened for COVID symptoms including a temperature check prior to entering the hospital. Visitors will be reminded to wash their hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently, especially before and after entering a patient’s room.
Departments with additional visitor limitations include:
• Dialysis: patients may have one support person wait in a designated waiting area.
• Obstetrics: patients will be allowed two support persons and one designated doula during the stay.
• Pediatrics: patients will be allowed two support persons during the stay.
• Emergency department: patients will be allowed the same one visitor during the triage phase and in the patient room during the ED stay. Pediatric patients may have two visitors.
• ICU: patients are limited to one visitor from noon to 6 p.m. An additional visitor may wait in the waiting room.
• Surgical/procedural outpatient: patients may have one visitor accompany them through intake and rejoin for discharge process.
• Outpatient visits: patients may have one visitor accompany them.
• Pavilion at BRMC: limited visits are permitted at the Pavilion; to schedule a family visit, call the Pavilion at 814/362-8293.
As required by the state, all visitor contact information will be documented upon entrance to the hospital.
Visitation will not be permitted for COVID/COVID suspected patients or the hospitals’ behavioral health units.
Exceptions will be made, on a case-by-case basis, for end of life/palliative care and other special circumstances as determined by the nurse manager. Specific policies are in place as determined by state
For more information on visitation, visit www.brmc-ogh.org.