Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center have announced their latest Star Award recipients.
Brenda Gordon, environmental services aide, received Olean General Hospital’s March Star Award.
According to Gordon’s nomination: “She is truly an asset to the team, and the entire cath lab team is extremely grateful for her hard work and pleasant attitude while doing a recent cleaning job. She mentioned how she thought of her own family members in the cath lab and felt that she would want her family to have the cleanest room possible.”
Charlotte Muckinhaupt, nursing supervisor, received Bradford Regional Medical Center’s March Star Award.
“Charlotte is a night shift supervisor and goes above and beyond in covering open shifts,” according to her nomination. “She communicates well and works hard to build teamwork. Anything the department needs, she offers to help with. She is a hard worker and asset to BRMC.”