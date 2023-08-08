Olean General Hospital, BRMC present August star awards

OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center presented their August star awards.
Jason Santora and Amy Hayman were recognized at in-person ceremonies at BRMC and OGH, respectively.
Hayman, a unit coordinator who works in the subacute rehab department, received the August star award at OGH on July 27.
“Amy is always such a great help with explaining and giving tours of the department. Due to the excessive workload and happenings throughout the department, she knows how to make you understand and feel comfortable with it all,” according to her nomination. “Amy is always very thorough in her work and a pleasure to work with. She is a great addition to our UAHS team!”
Santora, a security officer at BRMC, was presented the August star award at BRMC on July 25.
“When working with our clients, Jason has such a respectful and caring attitude. He is an inspiration and a great example to those who work with mental health patients,” according to his nomination. “When manpower issues develop, Jason maintains a polite and respectful manner. He has a calm demeanor that helps to defuse any tense or harsh situations. It’s always a pleasure to have him on a manpower team; it’s not a simple job, and we’re fortunate to have him!”
Other employees who were recognized and nominated for the August star award included Kevin Waid, EVS; Joe Warner, SMART, for BRMC as well as Laura Balcerzak, outpatient surgery center; Paige Blair, cardiac cath lab; Elizabeth Karnes, RN, 3rd floor, nursing; Tim Moran, cardiac cath lab; Jessica Rhodes, RN, OB; and Jennell Saulter, 3rd floor, nursing, for OGH.
The star award is offered monthly at BRMC and OGH to an employee who displays exceptional performance and inspires others to do the same. Members of the team are nominated for outstanding customer service, ongoing performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence. Employees are selected through patient as well as co-worker nominations.
Star award recipients received a chamber of commerce gift certificate, additional paid time off, certificate of recognition, Upper Allegheny Health System logoed apparel as well as the coveted star award parking spot. All nominees were recognized for their hard work towards Upper Allegheny’s drive to five stars.