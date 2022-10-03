OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center announce the recent appointment of an infectious disease specialist, Dr. Avrille George.
George will perform consults on cases dealing with pneumonia, lyme disease, diabetic foot infection, and cellulitis as well as other infectious diseases.
“I want to make infectious disease specialty services available to facilities in rural areas and those that lack the expertise,” George said. “With the increasing friendliness of telemedicine, we are able to marry convenience and expertise for the patient’s needs with a virtual appointment.”
It has been a few years since OGH has had an infectious disease specialist but, this service has never been offered at BRMC. George’s services are a completely new service line that has never available to the Bradford and surrounding communities.
“We’re excited to continue to expand our breadth of services to the region,” said Dr. Jill Owens, president of OGH and BRMC. “Dr. George’s area of expertise along with her experience will be a valuable resource for our communities. UAHS is pleased to have her onboard.”
George completed her bachelor’s degree in chemistry at City University of New York and her medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine. She completed her residency and fellowship in internal medicine and infectious disease at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn. George is currently serving multiple hospitals and nursing homes throughout New York state via telemedicine.
She is accepting new patients through referrals and will be performing telemedicine consultations. Appointments can be made through a physician referral. Requests with relevant medical information should be faxed to (585) 625-3855. Virtual appointments will be scheduled at OGH and coming soon to BRMC.
COLLIDGE RECEIVES GOLDEN STETHOSCOPE AWARD
Dr. Jonathan Coolidge, a physician in the emergency department at Olean General, was presented the Golden Stethoscope Award last month.
The award is a result of nominations from employees and is presented semi-annually to a physician who exhibits exceptional professionalism, integrity and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and fellow physicians.
“Dr. Coolidge is the most caring and compassionate doctor. He always spends extra time with each patient to ensure they feel heard and does everything in his power to meet all the patients’ needs before they depart the emergency room,” his nomination stated. “He truly exudes everything that a physician should be.”
Coolidge earned his medical degree at Albany Medical College and completed his residency at the University at Buffalo. He also holds a master’s degree in public health from Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta.
Coolidge has been with Upper Allegheny Health System since 2017.
Previously, the award was presented to one physician at Olean General and another at BRMC. However, one physician throughout the Upper Allegheny Health System is now presented with the honor among both campuses who meet the high standard of providing high-quality patient care.