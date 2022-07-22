Olean General Hospital, BRMC announce Star Award recipients

Megan Farwell (left) of Olean General Hospital and Shirley O’Dell of Bradford Regional Medical Center are the June Star Award recipients.

OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center have announced their Star Award recipients for the month of June.

Megan Farwell, RN, received Olean General Hospital’s award.

 

