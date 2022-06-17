Olean General Hospital, BRMC announce Star Award recipients

Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center have announced their Star Award recipients for the month of May.
Katie Weaver, RN, second floor, received Olean General Hospital’s award.
“Katie goes above and beyond assisting her coworkers in any way she can,” Weaver’s nomination read. “She acts as the charge nurse frequently and communicates effectively in that role.
Weaver’s nomination said she is able to prioritize effectively and is efficient with tasks that need done. She also serves as a preceptor which benefits our new nurses. She is an excellent asset to the second floor.
Eric Crouse, dietary clerk coordinator, received Bradford Regional Medical Center’s award.
“Eric represents the type of employee all BRMC directors wish they had,” Crouse’s nomination read. “His dedication and continuing focus on the team is what held our department together over the past three years.”
Crouse’s nomination said that, during the years of COVID-19, he also dealt with some personal issues but it did not slow him down in any way. He took no time off, even when urged to rest, and he took ownership and continued to lead the department.
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.