Olean General Hospital, BRMC announce Star Award recipients

Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center have announced their Star Award recipients for the month of April.
Nolan Albert, enterprise data specialist, IT, received Olean General Hospital’s award.
“Once assigned full time to our office, he was put on two complex projects,” Albert’s nomination read. “He immersed himself into learning and reviewing previous updates to understand and make further changes.”
Albert’s nomination said he has been a great asset to the office, working through the ticket queue, learning daily routines, troubleshooting issues throughout the day and becoming familiar with their Cloverleaf interface.
Carol Cabo, unit clerk, radiology, received Bradford Regional Medical Center’s award.
“Carol shows cheerfulness when at work,” her nomination read. “You can even hear her smile over the phone. She also goes out of her way to help admissions with their filing system.”
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.