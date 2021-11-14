OLEAN — The Olean General Hospital Auxiliary's annual poinsettia sale is underway, with color options including red, white, pink, marble and jingle bell.
Purchase one poinsettia plant for $13 or two plants for $22.
Poinsettias are a brilliantly colored holiday plant that, with a little love, will last long after the holidays are over.
To place poinsettia orders visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/nqX/, call (716) 375-7377 or email asirianni@ogh.org.
Flower pickup is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the OGH maintenance garage.
