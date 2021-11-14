Olean General Hospital Auxiliary poinsettia sale

Poinsettias are available through the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary's annual fundraising sale.

OLEAN — The Olean General Hospital Auxiliary's annual poinsettia sale is underway, with color options including red, white, pink, marble and jingle bell.

Purchase one poinsettia plant for $13 or two plants for $22.

Poinsettias are a brilliantly colored holiday plant that, with a little love, will last long after the holidays are over.

To place poinsettia orders visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/nqX/, call (716) 375-7377 or email asirianni@ogh.org.

Flower pickup is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the OGH maintenance garage.

