OLEAN — For the first time since 2019, Olean General Hospital honored its nursing staff in person Friday with hospital staff, officials and friends during the annual recognition ceremony held during National Nurses Week.
The event honors a Nurse of Distinction, an Outstanding Registered Nurse, an Outstanding Staff Nurse, an Outstanding LPN and an Outstanding Support Staff member.
“Our nurses have risen and continue to rise every day to the challenges healthcare has faced,” said Jennifer Ruggles, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer. “I’ve been blessed to serve alongside many nurses and nursing services teams to care for our patients, our community and our loved ones.”
The hospital presented its Nurse of Distinction Award to Ashley Ball, RN. Also nominated were Alyssa Snyder, RN, Heather Faulkner, RN, and Melissa Webb, RN.
Rachael Huff, BSN, RN, received the Nurse of Distinction in Education Award.
The Oustanding Staff Nurse Award went to Sharon Walsh, RN. Also nominated was David Lee, RN.
Debra Bruce, LPN, was presented the Outstanding LPN Award while Mindy Music, Unit Clerk, was presented the Outstanding Supportive Staff Award.
Dr. Muhammed Javed, Upper Allegheny Health System board chairman, sponsored the event this year, taking over for long-time sponsors Drs. Ahmad and Naheed Hilal. Dr. Javed said he was proud to pick up where the Hilals left off in the annual tradition of honor the local nurses.
“You make us doctors successful,” he said of the nursing staff. “Thank you for choosing such a noble career. I applaud you.”
Javed read a message from the Hilals, which read, in part, “We celebrate and share our heartfelt congratulations to all the nurses and caregivers, in particular those who are receiving this recognition.”
Former UAHS board chair Jeff Belt, UAHS President Jill Owens, MD, and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello also shared words of congratulations to the nurses, thanking them for their hard work and dedication at Olean General and throughout the Olean community. State Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy also presented certificates of appreciation to the nurses.
After struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ruggles said she is proud of the improvements in recruitment and retention at Olean General in recent months. She said OGH has recruited 19 graduate nurses and the equivalent of 18 experienced nurses. Last year, the turnover rate was about 12% while this year’s is just under 2%.
“Thank you all for your hard work and continued dedication to our patients, our organization and our community,” Ruggles said. “I’m honored to call myself your Chief Nurisng Officer and look forward to the future at Olean General Hospital.”