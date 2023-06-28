OLEAN — Olean General Healthcare Systems celebrated two milestones Wednesday — its 25th anniversary in business in the Olean area and the reopening of its retail store located at 502 N. Union St.
Michael McCartney, regional senior vice president of operations, said, “We just wanted to thank the local community and Olean General Hospital for supporting our business throughout the years. We made the decision to expand due to the increased growth and to fulfill the needs of all the customers.”
He said the company wanted a bigger retail store “to have the customers come in and see the equipment and make sure it’s what they really want. Thank you for your continual support.”
Located in Delaware Park Center, Olean General Healthcare Systems hosted their celebration through the afternoon, highlighted by a ribbon cutting.
Shawnta Kirtz, branch manager, who has been with the company for 17 of the 25 years in Olean, said it is the only local provider of durable medical equipment, which are ordered by a health care provider for everyday or extended use. Coverage for DME may include: oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, crutches or blood testing strips for diabetics.