OLEAN — Despite calls Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for hospitals to balance the number of patients across their networks to be ready for another spike in COVID-19, don’t look for Kaleida Health to transfer Buffalo-area patients to Olean General Hospital.
“We do not expect any COVID patients coming to OGH from Erie County as a result of the governor’s plan,” said Dennis McCarthy, a spokesman for Upper Allegheny Health System, which is affiliated with Kaleida Health.
National, state and local health officials expect another upturn in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after the number of family gatherings over Thanksgiving. Cuomo had called for a limit of 10 family members during the holiday to help prevent the spread of the virus. The latest surge has been linked to small gatherings, including families.
“We are in continual communications with Kaleida Health relative to COVID-19 patient status and daily review of bed capacity,” McCarthy said. “Currently, Kaleida hospitals have COVID-19 patients, including Olean General, which has 17 COVID positive patients (Monday),” McCarthy said.
Bradford Regional Medical Center had five COVID-19 cases.
“Certainly, we recognize the increase in hospitalization across Western New York but Olean General and Bradford Regional Medical Center are in good shape in regards to bed capacity at this time,” he said.
Olean General, McCarthy said, “is unique for a rural hospital with an ICU staffed by intensivists, specialists in the care of critically ill patients. That said, over the course of the pandemic these specialists and the nursing teams have become very proficient in caring for COVID patients.”
The hospital has a full supply of personal protective equipment for 90 days, as prescribed by the New York State Health Department.
“As it was in the spring, Olean General Hospital is fully prepared to ramp up bed capacity by 50% within 48 hours if need be,” McCarthy said in response to questions from the Olean Times Herald.
“We continue to watch the situation closely, understanding how rapidly things can change and continue to encourage everyone to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands,” he said.
During Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 update on Monday, the governor listed five targeted strategies to manage and mitigate the spread of COVID-19:
- Manage hospital capacity to enhance and equalize care.
- Increase and balance testing resources and availability.
- Keep schools open safely.
- Prevent viral spread from small gatherings.
- Operationalize an equitable and safe vaccination program.
Cuomo also directed hospitals to address staff shortages by identifying retired doctors and nurses who would be willing to return during the pandemic.
In Erie County, where COVID-19 is surging at some of the highest rates in the state, Cuomo suspended elective surgery.
Hospitals across the state must be prepared to implement a “surge and flex” program where they could be taking patients from out of their region to address hospital capacity if necessary.
“Hospital capacity,” Cuomo told reporters, “has always been my nightmare.”
In nearby Pennsylvania, McKean County had an additional 13 cases on Monday for a total of 477, while Elk County had five more cases for a total of 545, Potter County had four more cases for a total of 219 and Cameron County remained at 26 cases.