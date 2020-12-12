The prospect of a vaccine for COVID-19 reaching the Twin Tiers area is closer and closer.
A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday. The application of doses could begin within days, depending on how quickly the federal Food and Drug Administration signs off on the expert panel’s recommendation.
Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer of Upper Allegheny Health System, which includes Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, answered some questions people might have about the vaccine that is expected to reach the area first — as well as subsequent vaccines that are also approaching expected use in the United States.
• For anyone who has concerns about taking the vaccine, what would you say to them?
MILLS: It is quite reasonable to have concerns about taking the vaccine. The two vaccines being released first use a new technology that we do not have a lot of experience with. Additionally, there are no longterm studies available as we have only known about this disease for about a year.
That said, there have been studies with over 43,000 people receiving the Pfizer vaccine and over 30,000 receiving the Moderna vaccine. To obtain FDA approval, there are safety measures that need to be met. These vaccines appear very safe and very effective.
Although 80% of people only have mild illness from COVID-19, many people have died in our county, state, nation and world. As in all healthcare choices, you have to balance the risks versus the benefits. Taking the vaccine absolutely has more benefits than risks.
• As a medical doctor, do you trust the development process?
MILLS: Yes. This technology has been in preparation for years, although this is the first time it is being used in humans.
• What have you learned about how the Pfizer vaccine works?
MILLS: The technology used in the Pfizer vaccine is a messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine. In the mRNA technology, a small segment of viral RNA is delivered into the human cell’s cytoplasm and a viral protein is made. The presence of this viral protein turns on the body’s immune system and antibodies are created against this protein.
This technology does not use intact SARS-CoV-2 virus and therefore is incapable of causing COVID-19 infection.
• What are some of the differences with other vaccines that are coming as well?
MILLS: The Moderna vaccine is very similar to the Pfizer vaccine and uses a mRNA technology. It uses a different segment of the viral RNA which is why your second dose has to be the same vaccine.
The AstraZeneca vaccine uses adenovirus technology, taking a weakened adenovirus, incapable of causing infection in humans, and using it to deliver the viral protein into human cell’s cytoplasm, which then begins the same immune process as the mRNA vaccine.
• Has there been any planning in the region about how doses will be deployed? Who gets the vaccine first?
MILLS: The planning in the region has been orchestrated by the governments of New York and Pennsylvania, respectively. Hospitals and providers had to register to be considered for receipt of the vaccine. Vaccines will be allocated by the states.
Until OGH or BRMC is within 48 hours of receiving the first shipment of vaccine, we will not know how many doses or from which pharmaceutical company the vaccine will come from.
New York state released their guidance on Thursday on the order of who should receive the vaccine and in what order. The first to receive the vaccine are: healthcare personnel, first responders, medical examiners and coroner, funeral workers and persons living in and working in long-term care facilities.
Pennsylvania has a similar order of vaccination, but the final update won’t be available, most likely, until close to vaccine delivery.
Both states are following the recommendations of the CDC and the ACIP (Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices).
• What is your message to the community regarding the need to “buy in” on the vaccines?
Dr. Anthony Fauci (director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) has put it best when he said that the vaccine is one of the tools we have to fight COVID-19. Some of our other tools include wearing a mask, washing your hands and maintaining appropriate social distancing.
This disease is very real and very dangerous. Viral infections are typically very hard to treat adequately with medications. Many of the medications that have been used against COVID-19 have actually caused harm. None of them so far have cured or prevented the disease. Some of the medications have decreased the severity of disease somewhat, but so far there is no good treatment.
So the only way to control the pandemic is to prevent infections.
We don’t know how long immunity from the disease or the vaccine will last because we only have a year’s experience. This might be a disease like influenza where you just might need to get a shot every year. Only time will allow us to answer many of the questions that we still have.
Research will continue and advancements will be made, but at the moment this is the best that science has to offer, so when the vaccine is available — get it!