BRADFORD, Pa. — Patient revenue for Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center was down nearly $36 million last year, mostly due to COVID-19, hospital officials reported Wednesday.
Speaking during on online annual report of operations at Bradford Regional, Rick Braun, chief operating officer for Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates the two hospitals, said the system saw a net loss in 2020 of nearly $9 million.
Braun presented a series of tables showing the use of the hospitals, including when usage bottomed out in April 2020 when they “shut down everything and prepared for that (COVID) onslaught that didn’t come. We were waiting for the wheels to fall off and only taking really sick patients and all the volumes dropped.”
He continued, “We made a bunch of changes in May and in the industry we saw a big drop in volume nationally. Our numbers started to creep back up nicely.”
Then another wave of COVID hit.
“When we look at what’s happening, we had more COVID patients who are sicker with longer lengths of stay, and no ability to get them transferred out,” Braun said, explaining all hospitals in the area are experiencing similar issues. “We’ve had both emergency rooms full. We’ve had inpatients in those beds because we don’t have a place to put them.”
Another hit to UAHS’s finances came by way of the cancellation of surgeries. “Usually surgery brings in revenue that helps support the organization,” he said.
Showing revenues for UAHS in 2020, Braun said, “we are down $35.9 million in patient revenue in a $200 million budget. That’s a pretty large percentage.”
UAHS received $11.5 million in government assistance through pandemic funds in 2020, but Braun said, “We could have used double that money.”
Officials started making cutbacks where possible. With voluntary furlough plans and attrition, they were able to cut $6.5 million from salaries. Outside service costs dropped, with fewer patients.
“That allowed us to drop expenses by $12.3 million,” Braun said. “That left us with a net loss of $8.9 million when we were hoping for a gain of $9 million. We’re tracking very similar this year. We’re probably going to be around a $10 million loss for (2021).”
Dr. Jill Owens, chief medical officer, said, “You certainly can’t talk about 2020 forward without mentioning COVID and its impact on hospitals throughout the world.”
Describing the impact on BRMC, she said the first COVID case was on March 25, 2020. Since then, UAHS has cared for 1,035 patients with the virus — 881 at Olean General and 151 at BRMC. The total numbers of deaths have been 169 at Olean and 13 at BRMC.
Owens said 68 of those deaths have been since October of this year.
There have been 175 patients in the intensive care unit, 75 admitted and 100 transferred. A total of 127 patients have used ventilators.
“This latest peak was more than we expected,” Owens said. “A lot of that is because of the low vaccination rates in the community.”
The latest surge has been of younger patients, she said, adding, “The older folks got vaccinated.”
Owens said there has been a significant impact on nurses, with many “walking away from their profession. They are really burned out and struggling to continue.”
Meanwhile, at BRMC the administration is adding 10 additional medical beds to help with the high volume of cases. This comes after UAHS decreased the number of available beds to 10 in a downsizing move earlier this year. In January, UAHS officials had announced a restructuring, moving intensive care and surgical services to Olean and leaving only 10 inpatient beds at Bradford, enough that it continued to fit the state of Pennsylvania’s definition of a hospital.
Owens said staffing at both BRMC and Olean General is being adjusted with the help of agency staffing.
A search for a new chief executive officer for Upper Allegheny and the hospitals is continuing.
Interim CEO Mary LaRowe said the board of directors has “engaged an executive search firm,” and they “anticipate some conclusion in March or April of next year.”
Owens also discussed recruitment of physicians, announcing that a pulmonologist will be joining Upper Allegheny in February, and an after-hours clinic will be created to route patients away from the BRMC emergency room.
Dentistry is also coming back to Bradford. UAHS officials explained that the system had purchased the dental equipment from the former dental office in Bradford and has sold it to Keystone Rural Health Consortia, which will be using the former dental office space as well.
There will also be an increase in space for the sleep lab and an increase in business for occupational therapy at BRMC.