OLEAN — The laboratories at Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center and their satellite drawing stations recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Accreditation.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. The laboratories underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review during which a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance.
“Our laboratories provide essential services to our hospitals and the community. Providing safe and high quality care is always a top priority and earning The Gold Seal from the Joint Commission affirms this commitment. I commend our laboratory staff for all they do and for achieving this outstanding level of excellence,” said Jill Owens, MD, interim president, BRMC, OGH, Upper Allegheny Health System.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys healthcare organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer, accreditation and certification operations, and chief nursing executive of The Joint Commission. “We commend Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
Laboratory drawing stations are located at BRMC, Smethport Family Practice, OGH, 403 N. 8th St., Olean, Salamanca Health Center, Delevan Health and Dental Center, 86 S. Main St., Franklinville, Cuba Memorial Hospital and 9864 Luckey Dr., Houghton. For contact information and hours, visit brmc-ogh.org/care-treatment/Laboratory.
The Joint Commission, which has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years, accredits and certifies 21,000 healthcare organizations in the country. Accreditation is awarded for a three-year period after evaluating and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care. It is the nation’s oldest and largest standards and accrediting organization in healthcare.