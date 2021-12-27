OGH, BRMC in network for UPMC insurances
OLEAN — Patients with UPMC insurance are now considered “in-network” at Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.
In network refers to providers or healthcare facilities that are part of a health plan’s network of providers. In this case, it includes UPMC Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance through MultiPlan.
“We know a lot of our patients carry UPMC plans and we’re pleased to be able to offer in-network coverage,” said Rick Braun, chief administrative officer of OGH, BRMC and Upper Allegheny Health System. “If our patients need care at one of our affiliate hospitals in the Kaleida Health system, UPMC plans will be considered in-network there as well.”
For more information on billing and insurance questions, call (716) 375-7331.