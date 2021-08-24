OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center will both host COVID-19 memorial services at 6:30 p.m. today.
The programs will honor those lost to COVID at OGH and BRMC, as well as those who passed away elsewhere. Names will be read, followed by bell ringing and lighting of candles.
Program organizers Stacy Williams and the Rev. Vickie Hedlund said they wanted to hold the services once they felt it was safe to do so.
"Our communities have experienced loss due to this terrible virus and it’s important to remember them and comfort their loved ones,” they said in a release.
Olean’s service will be at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and the Bradford program will be held at the Episcopal Church of Ascension. The services will honor those of all faiths. Both services will also be live streamed on the churches’ websites, http://ascensionbradford.org/ and https://www.smaolean.org/ and Facebook pages - @AscensionBradford and @BasilicaOlean.