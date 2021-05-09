OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Centerhono red its nursing staff in conjunction with the hospitals’ National Nurses Week activities last week.
At OGH, honorees were registered nurse Nicole Lippert, Nurse of Distinction; RN Hortensia Linnecke, Nurse of Distinction in Education; RN Laurie Stewart, Outstanding Staff Nurse; RN Julie Kenyon, Community Nurse of Distinction; nurse assistant Susan Yeager, Outstanding Nurse Assistant; and Brandi Murray, Outstanding LPN.
BRMC presented its Nurse of Distinction in Education Award to RN Amanda Brzezinski and Outstanding Staff Nurse Award to RN Rachel Dennis.
“Nursing is not a job. It’s a calling like no other and over the past year, that calling has been tested like never before. I’m honored to recognize this year’s outstanding nurses as we celebrate National Nurses Week at BRMC and OGH. Their dedication, compassion and commitment to our patients is recognized this week and each and every week of the year,” said Jeff Zewe, RN, president, chief executive officer, BRMC, OGH.
“It is a privilege to recognize our nursing award winners. They all display three commonalities: compassion, caring and commitment to their profession and above all, to their patients,” said Gail Bagazzoli, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer, OGH.
Brzezinski, Dennis, Lippert and Linnecke were also nominees for the Western New York Professional Nurses Association Nurse of Distinction Award. Along with nurses from all Kaleida Health facilities, they were recognized in the May 9 edition of The Buffalo News.