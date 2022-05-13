OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center and honored its nursing staff in conjunction with the hospitals’ National Nurses Week activities this week.
OGH honorees were Lori Hamed, RN, Nurse of Distinction; Julie Hepker, BSN, RN, Nurse of Distinction in Education; Jade Maybee, RN, Outstanding Staff Nurse; Kim Schauer, LPN, Outstanding LPN; Tabitha Martial, Outstanding Nurse Assistant.
BRMC honorees were in Amanda Brinker, RN, Nurse of Distinction; Kyra Spadaro, RN, Outstanding Staff Nurse; Karen Butler, LPN, Outstanding LPN; Chelsea Taylor and Stefanie Buley, Outstanding Nurse Assistants.
“Our nurses are the backbone of our healthcare team. Whether at the bedside, the operating room table, the outpatient office or elsewhere, nurses are there to deliver care with compassion,” said Dr. Jill Owens, interim president of the hospitals. “It’s my pleasure to congratulate our 2022 nurse honorees and all of our nurses for their outstanding care and dedication in a particularly challenging year. We appreciate everything you do for us.”
Gail Bagazzoli, chief nursing officer of OGH, said, “It is a privilege to recognize our nursing award winners. Lori, Julie, Jade, Kim and Tabitha truly reflect the meaning of this year’s Nurses’ Week theme, ‘the courage to care, the strength to help’ and I’m so grateful for all they do for our patients.”
David Monroe, chief nursing officer and director of nursing at BRMC, said, “We have an amazing nursing team and it’s an honor to recognize these outstanding women during Nurses’ Week who work tirelessly to provide the best care each and every day of the year.”
Brinker, Hamed and Hepker were also nominees for the Western New York Professional Nurses Association Nurse of Distinction Award. Along with nurses from all Kaleida Health facilities, they were recognized in the May 8 edition of the Buffalo News.