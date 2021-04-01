OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center eased visitor restrictions Thursday, allowing two visitors for the duration of the inpatient’s stay from 2 to 6 p.m.
Hospital officials said visitors must remain in a patient’s room for the duration of their visit unless otherwise directed by staff. Visitors should have identification, must be 18, must wear masks and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms including a temperature check prior to entering a hospital.
“We realize the COVID restrictions have been difficult for patients’ families and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation to keep our patients, staff and community safe,” said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer of Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates the hospitals in Olean and Bradford.
“While we are pleased to allow patients to have a loved one with them for brief periods during their stay, we hope everyone will understand our continued vigilance as we navigate during this pandemic," Mills added.
UAHS's announcement on visitations came as Cattaraugus County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, director of public health for the county, said the rate of positive tests was 1.4% on Thursday. The seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing for coronavirus was 3.0% and the 14-day rolling average was 2.7%.
There were 171 active cases in the county, with 17 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Thursday. The county's total cases was 4,822, with 4,559 recoveries and 90 total deaths — although a death of a Cattaraugus County resident due to the virus hasn't been reported since March 12.
There were 767 quarantined contacts and 80 residents in travel quarantine.
Watkins reported that 12,286 county residents have completed their vaccine series, while 20,157 people have had at least one vaccine dose, or 26.2% of the population.
County residents everywhere are reminded to wash their hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently. Wearing masks remains important to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Particularly in the case of entering the hospitals, visitors are urged to thoroughly wash hands before and after entering a patient’s room.
Obstetrics patients at OGH and BRMC will be allowed one support person and one designated doula during the stay and one visitor from 2-6 p.m. Pediatric patients will be allowed two parents/legal guardians visit during the stay.
Emergency department patients will be allowed the same one visitor during the triage phase and in the patient room during the ED stay.
Limited visits are permitted at the Pavilion at BRMC; to schedule a family visit, call the Pavilion at (814) 362-8293.
As required by the state, all visitor contact information will be documented upon entrance to the hospital.
Hospital administrators said visitation will not be permitted for COVID/COVID-suspected patients or in OGH’s Marie Lorenz Outpatient Dialysis Center, the hospitals’ behavioral health units and outpatient testing/physician practices.
Exceptions will be made, on a case-by-case basis, for end-of-life/palliative care and other special circumstances as determined by the nurse manager. Specific policies are in place as determined by state regulations.
“We’ve been more fortunate than other parts of the country when it comes to large outbreaks of COVID cases," Mills said. "With that said, we are not out of the woods, yet. While many people are tired of hearing me say this, wearing a mask, practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing have gotten us to this point and those continued practices will help us keep our communities safe and healthy until this pandemic ends."