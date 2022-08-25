Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center employees packed 450 backpacks with a variety of school supplies which will benefit area elementary students this school year.
The donated backpacks will be distributed to students who might otherwise go without necessary school supplies. In its 12th year, the program benefits students attending George G. Blaisdell and School Street schools in Bradford; Smethport and Otto-Eldred schools in Pennsylvania; East View and Washington West schools in Olean, N.Y.; Prospect and Seneca Intermediate schools in Salamanca, N.Y.; as well as Delevan, Friendship and Hinsdale schools also in New York.