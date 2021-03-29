OLEAN — Rebecca Milne, rehab aide, received Olean General Hospital’s February Star Award.
“Since the start of the pandemic, Becky has been going above and beyond," her nomination states. "She always offers to help nurses’ aides on the second and third floors. Becky always takes ownership for her work and consistently arrives to work early to make sure the daily therapy schedule is prepared prior to therapist arrivals to support the team’s efficiency."
Milne was described as loving working with all patients and she keeps conversations positive and supportive to help patients feel better.
"Becky is always eager to learn new things or teach others. She is always one person that will help no matter what."
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.
Nicole Henderson, mental health technician, received Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center’s February Star Award.
“Patients and staff comment on a regular basis how nice it is to work with Nicole," said Jackie Shine-Dixon, director of behavioral health at BRMC. "She comes in, does her job and always has a smile on her face. Nicole is always open to constructive criticism or learning new ways to handle difficult situations."