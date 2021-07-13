OLEAN — The Olean General Hospital Foundation hosted its annual Golf to Fight Cancer last month at the Bartlett Country Club.
The event featured a full field of golfers followed by dinner and raffles. The Golf to Fight Cancer Tournament hit a hallmark of raising more than $500,000 in total over 11 years to support local cancer care.
“We couldn’t do it without the support of the community, sponsors, golfers and volunteers,” said Steve Jackson, president of the OGH Foundation.
Meanwhile, the Allegany American Legion Riders donated $1,750 and 80 stuffed animals to OGH following their annual Big Bear Hug Dice Run in June. The annual event supports the hospital’s emergency department, maternity and pediatric programs.
This year, OGH’s OB department will be able to purchase special infant car beds which are used for premature babies or those with medical conditions who cannot tolerate a typical car seat. The donated stuffed animals are given to children to comfort them while they are in the hospital.