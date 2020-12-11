Olean General Hospital presented its November Star Award to Gail Frederick, a barista and worker in food and nutrition services.
“Whether it’s greeting the CEO, her manager or a patient, Gail is the most positive person, which is truly a blessing when starting off each day with a cup of coffee and our heads all full of what-to-dos," said Julie Becker, system director and general manager of food and nutrition services at the hospital. "She always serves folks with a smile and takes the time to wait on each individual with attention to detail per their preferences."
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated by patients or co-workers. Those nominated for the award are OGH’s “shining stars," officials said.
Registered nurse Ann Kriner received Bradford Regional Medical Center’s November Star Award.
She started her career at BRMC in 2009 as a graduate nurse. After becoming an RN, she worked on the med/surgical units, working all shifts and floating as needed, before joining the surgical services team.
“She has become one of our lead nurses," Sami Placer, senior system director of perioperative services, said. "Her patients love her, her peers enjoy working with her and the providers know that she takes great care of their patients. She goes above and beyond to work any shift, any unit, anytime to help out."