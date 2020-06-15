OLEAN — An abridged summer recreation program for city youth will start next month.
After months of nail-biting over reopening timetables and guidelines, city officials announced that the summer youth rec program will run for about five weeks this summer, instead of the usual six-week course.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation department, said he was excited to reopen for the summer, and added he would have more details on programs next week.
Activities will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 1 to Aug. 7. However, no activities will be held July 3 due to the Independence Day holiday.
Pre-registration will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, as well as daily from June 22 to 26. Parents and guardians can also sign their children up from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and June 27.
On June 2, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that summer day camps can open as of June 29. The Western New York region is in Phase 2 of the New York Forward reopening plan, with the region expected to enter Phase 3 on Tuesday.
The new guidelines for summer day camps require face coverings, no programs with more than 50 children in one location, and play groups of 10 or fewer youths.
Overnight camping programs have been canceled this year, with the state Department of Health issuing a statement on Friday noting the wide draw from such camps making quarantines untenable.
The Summer STAR program, run by the Olean City School District, is also attempting to return this summer, said organizer Nick Patrone, with some parts of the program to be run remotely.
And while pools may reopen under the guidelines, city officials chose earlier this week to not open the city-owned pool at the William O. Smith Recreation Center or the splash pad at Franchot Park. Other municipal pools in the region have also been closed, including the Moore Memorial Pool in Bolivar.
No word was released on whether the Lincoln Park concert series would begin after being paused through the end of June. Playground equipment in city parks remain off-limits due to sanitizing concerns, while the parks remain open for other recreation.