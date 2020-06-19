OLEAN — The local agency helping to get the Olean Gateway hotel open does not know when the COVID-19-induced shutdown in construction will end.
The board of the Olean Local Development Corp., a nonprofit corporation created by the city, learned that delays in getting the almost-finished 90-room Hampton Inn and Suites off of Buffalo Street tied directly to the pandemic are not set to end just yet.
The project, under development of Krog Corp. of Orchard Park, broke ground in late 2019. Originally, officials hoped to have the hotel open by the May 2020 commencement at St. Bonaventure University.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit,” said board Treasurer Keri Kerper, who also serves as coordinator of the city’s Office for Community Development.
Along with the lost jobs for construction and future hotel staff, the halt on work has also impacted the OLDC directly.
As the OLDC serves as the intermediary for a $416,000 Community Development Block Grant for furnishings at the hotel, the agency would receive about $2,500 a month in loan repayments.
Under the terms of the grant, the first $216,000 is a loan to be repaid over 10 years, while the remaining funds would be forgiven at that time.
With a total of $57 in the bank at the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the OLDC board agreed to use the funds to revive the nonprofit. In December, board members hoped to use some of those funds for further upgrades at Bradner Stadium — the reason the corporation was established in 2005.
Projects under consideration include an umpire locker room in the storage shed on the property, upgrading the backstop nets behind home plate to keep foul balls out of East State Street, and rebuilding the aging press box.
Kerper reported she has amended the agency’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year to reflect at least a quarter’s worth of payments due to the delay.