OLEAN — The 90-room Hampton Inn being built in North Olean may not open until 2021, city officials said Thursday.
The Olean Local Development Corp. board, which is helping developers access grant funding for the project, noted during its quarterly meeting Thursday morning that after work missed the projected opening of May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, months of work were lost.
“They are delayed several months for supply issues,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, noting that because of the pandemic, “their supply went down, and everything is delayed.”
The project, under development of Krog Corp. of Orchard Park, broke ground in late 2019. Originally, officials hoped to have the hotel open by the spring commencement at St. Bonaventure University. However, construction was halted from March into the summer.
While no updated timetables have been submitted to the OLDC, Aiello said that it could be “the first of the year” before the hotel finally opens its doors.
Aiello noted that other projects, like the Urban Renewal Agency’s work on the masonry at Manny Hanny have been hampered by supply issues — and even homeowners haven’t been spared, as he personally has tried to source materials for a home project but has had difficulty.
Along with tax revenue for various agencies, the OLDC is to profit from the hotel once it opens.
Under the terms of a $416,000 state Community Development Block Grant, more than half of the grant is structured as a 10-year loan — with about $2,500 a month going directly to the OLDC to fund the agency’s support of Bradner Stadium and other initiatives. Once those payments are complete, the rest of the aid would be considered a grant with no duty to repay.
In December, OLDC board members suggested using the repayments for further upgrades at Bradner Stadium — the reason the corporation was established in 2005.
Some suggestions included an umpire locker room, upgrades to the backstop nets and rebuilding the aging press box.