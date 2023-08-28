Average gasoline prices in New York fell 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
In the Olean area Monday, prices were reported between just less than $3.96/g for 87 octane to a fraction under $4/g — the highest in the region. In Bradford, Pa., on Monday, the price remained at a fraction less than $3.76/g.
Seneca Nation outlets were in the $3.40s per gallon to begin the week.
Prices in New York are 10.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 22.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.333 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.30/g while the highest was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.39/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Other areas in New York state and their current gas prices include Buffalo at approximately $3.87/g, down 1 cent from last week; Syracuse at $3.87/g, up 0.9 cents; and Rochester at approximately $3.90/g, down 2.3 cents.
“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption.
De Haan said analysts are closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia, while the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices.