OLEAN — After a two-year hiatus, the city’s Fourth of July fireworks returned with oohs, ahhs and cheers from the throngs who turned out for the show.
The fireworks and live music before the show at Bradner Stadium drew thousands, officials said, between in-stadium free admission and those gathered in War Veterans Park and along the Olean Creek and Allegheny River to view the show. The band Dredneks entertained the crowd which swelled shortly before the fireworks display began.
The crowd cheered on the display and the crew operating the show, which cost more than $25,000, according to organizers. The display dwarfed the less-than-legal displays shot off nearby by private citizens as the evening progressed to darkness.