OLEAN — During distribution days over the past year at the Olean Food Pantry, officials have seen at least 70% increase of people in need of help.
DB Busan, warehouse manager, said a concern for pantry officials is that the need continues to rise as the pandemic drags on.
“At this time of year, we’re usually busy anyway,” Busan said. “We’re getting probably 85 to 120 families a day” during distributions held on Mondays and Fridays.
She said restrictions regarding a family or individual’s income, as well as the frequency of their visits to the pantry, have been waived, which has further depleted supplies.
“But if you need to come (to the pantry), you need to come,” she acknowledged. “Some people are coming every other week, and I’m sure there are some people coming every week.”
In addition, community residents who walk to the pantry have to return more often as they can’t carry as much food.
“Plus transportation is a big issue for us,” she continued. “We’re trying to provide home delivery service and when possible we try to partner with the YMCA and their shepherding program, they’re doing some home deliveries for us which is really helpful.”
The Y’s deliveries are not only made to the elderly, but to those who are convalescing from surgery or in quarantine due to Covid-19 infection or exposure.
“We’re also working with Intandem to get food to the families whose young people are working in the sheltered workshop,” she added. “There’s a lot of pieces.”
When asked if they have enough food and supplies to go around, Busan replied, “We do and we don’t — the whole supply chain is so messed up that we have access to food, but it’s limited.”
As a result, pantry officials can’t order as much food as they’d like to, making it necessary to order more frequently.
“That adds another level of work on top of what we’re doing, we have to unload the truck every other week instead of once a month, she said of the FeedMore WNY truck.
“They’ve been wonderful, whatever it is we need, they just step up and get it for us,” she said of the FeedMore organization. “But it’s just at a time when we keep thinking maybe it will slow down (increased need) and it doesn’t — we’re getting more people and now with holidays coming … and parents are feeding kids at home a lot more.”
As a side note, the cereal stock at the pantry is always in demand due to the need for cereal by many families.
In commenting on the volunteers, Busan said a limited number are allowed to work inside, while a number work at the outside distribution under the carport structure. The back of the carport was recently enclosed in the back and now has patio heaters to keep volunteers warmer.
The food is delivered to people who drive up in vehicles.
“Basically, you see people lined up in cars, so you just pull your car in and (a volunteer) will come out and take care of you,” she instructed.
“We have a crew of about 15 volunteers, but they’ve been here literally everyday we’ve been open,” she shared. “We’ve got a team of people who come in on Tuesdays and Saturdays to pack bags to get ready for distribution, so that’s a whole other team of volunteers. We basically have somebody here every day of the week doing something.”
The end result is the pantry can use more volunteers, along with monetary donations.
Busan said she and many of the volunteers put in the long hours, “because we need to come in to feel like we’re making a difference in one little small part of the world.
“We’re not changing everything, but we’re changing a little bit, and that helps us get through this, too,” she concluded.
For more information on volunteering, call the pantry at 372-4989 when open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, or leave a message. Monetary donations, which are more efficient in purchasing supplies from FeedMore, can be mailed to the Olean Food Pantry, 8 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760. Donations may also be dropped off at the pantry, or made online to paypal at the oleanfoodpantry.org website.