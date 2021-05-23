OLEAN — Olean First Baptist Church recently completed a personal care/hygiene kit drive for area families participating in a food voucher program. The church has operated the food outreach ministry for the past several years and during the COVID lockdowns noticed a greater need for personal care and non-food items.
During March and April, barrels were placed at various community sites to assist with the collection. Several area businesses participated including Ried’s Food Barn, McCarthy’s Emporium, 7-Eleven, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Olean Area Federal Credit Union, Trinity United Methodist Church and Olean First Baptist.
The Renodin Foundation also supplied grant funding for the project through which more than 60 families received personal care kits as a supplement to food vouchers. Organizers at Olean First Baptist Church including Mission Board officers Sharon Anthony and Judy Wightman and Senior Pastor Jason Hladik expressed gratitude for the community response and will likely consider a similar drive in the future, based on assessed need.