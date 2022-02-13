OLEAN — For the second year, Olean First Baptist Church is collecting items to include in personal care/hygiene kits for individuals and area families who need them.
The church has operated a food voucher outreach ministry for the past several years and noticed a greater need among recipients for personal care and non-food items, particularly during the COVID outbreak. Following the community’s generous participation last year, FBC was able to distribute care items to many families as a supplement to the food voucher program.
This year’s drive is taking place a month earlier with collection barrels placed throughout the community until March 1. Drop-off sites include Ried’s Food Barn, 111 E. Green St.; McCarthy’s Emporium, 124 N. Union St.; 7-Eleven, 131 W. State St.; Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, 301 N. Union; Olean Area Federal Credit Union, 1201 Wayne St., 206 N. Clark St.; and the Portville branch, 160 S. Main.
Needed items include the following: washcloths; toothbrushes & toothpaste; bar soap and body wash; men and women’s deodorant; shampoo/conditioner; men’s razor and shave cream; first aid kit/Bandaids; four-packs of toilet paper; tissue packs; pads/tampons; laundry detergent; dishwashing soap; hand sanitizer; masks.
For more information, contact First Baptist at 372-5151.