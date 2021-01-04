OLEAN — A new addition on the rear of Central Fire Station is coming along slowly, but surely, city fire officials reported.
A $40,000 project, funded by existing budget lines in the city’s budget, is building a new kitchen and weight room on the rear of the North Union Street structure, said Fire Chief Tim Richardson.
In May, drains for the flat roof clogged, leading to water seeping inside the structure. Later, black mold was found behind the cabinets in the kitchen, necessitating a remodel.
With several firefighters with carpentry experience, Richardson said the carpentry work is being done by on-duty firefighters, while electrical work is being handled by electricians from the Department of Public Works.
“We try to be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers,” Richardson said, noting that if the project had gone to a private firm with the mandates placed upon such projects, the cost would be about $120,000 — triple the cost of doing it in-house.
But the flip side of the in-house work is time.
Firefighters are not getting overtime for the work, he said, and it is done in between calls while firefighters are on the clock. Typically, in-service training would be performed, but due to social distancing restrictions, such training is off the table.
“We do what we can, we’ve been kind of plugging away,” he said, noting that due to lifting large loads and climbing ladders, the carpentry work uses some of the same physical skills used in firefighting.
Not that firefighters have large quantities of free time on duty, especially as call volume rises due to COVID-19.
“Our volume’s going up, we’ve had a pretty good uptick in ambulance calls,” he said.
December saw the largest increase in COVID-19 cases to date in Cattaraugus County, with the Olean area seeing the most cases. As a result, calls for medical transports to the hospital and other facilities have increased beyond the level of calls for “normal” medical emergencies.
Fortunately, the city’s firefighters have themselves remained healthy.
“They’ve done a great job,” Richardson said, noting crews are following strict masking, handwashing and social distancing guidelines. In addition, “we try to keep the stations apart,” so if a firefighter at, say, the central fire station were to get sick, they would not have a chance of infecting crews from Station No. 1 on South First Street.