OLEAN — Firefighters are battling a structure fire on East Fall Road this evening.
Firefighters were called out at 7:20 p.m. to 1617R Avenue B for a structure fire. Firefighters could be seen hosing down the structure through the remains of the porch and entering upstairs windows via ladders to fight the fire.
According to Cattarauugs County Real Property and city of Olean rental property database records, the property is owned by the estate of Edward Muniga of Olean. The six-bedroom, two-unit rental structure is assessed at $40,000.
Firefighters reported crews from Allegany, Westons Mills and Hinsdale assisted their efforts.
Officials did not have comment on the cause of the fire, but reported no one was transported via ambulance for injuries. No further information was available at press time.