OLEAN — Firefighters are looking to pass the baton on the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display.
The Professional Firefighters Local 1796, which represents the city’s paid firefighters, announced Tuesday — the day after the group resurrected the city’s holiday fireworks display after a two-year, COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus — that the group would no longer run the event.
“Now, after a two-year COVID hiatus and shooting our most spectacular show, we have decided to pass the torch. We will no longer be running the 4th of July show,” union officials said. “If you have an organization that wants to step up send us a message and we can work on transferring this page and any accounts to you.
“If no organization takes over then July 4, 2022, will be Olean’s last show,” union officials concluded.
The firefighters’ union announced Wednesday afternoon that they are searching for organizations, such as businesses or nonprofit groups, to take over the annual show.
The announcements bring to a close a two-decade chapter in the city’s celebrations of the nation’s birthday.
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, veterans groups from the Civil War and the Spanish American War hosted celebrations. For many years beginning in the 1920s, the Olean American Legion sponsored the show, typically held at Bradner Stadium after the site’s construction in the mid-1920s.
In the post-World War II years, the Dempsey Club — the fraternal organization for the city’s police officers — took over planning and funding the festivities. While partnering with the Dempsey Club in the mid-1990s, firefighters took over in 2002.
Mayor Bill Aiello said he had received no formal notification of the desire for new blood, but as chairman of the Dempsey Club’s fireworks committee for 12 years in the 1970s and 1980s, he understood the hard work that goes into such a show.
“It wasn’t a 12-month job, but it was at least a six-month, seven-month job fundraising,” he said, noting that fundraising was consistently the most challenging part of the operation. “We were very fortunate to raise the donations.”
Looking to the future, “I don’t think the city will take it over,” Aiello said, preferring to leave it up to the nonprofits that have run it for over a century.
The city has offered Bradner Stadium and nearby park areas rent-free for decades to the groups running the fireworks.
“We cover the man-hours for the police, we cover the man-hours for the fire department, and we cover the man-hours for public works,” the mayor said of staffing the site for security, safety and maintenance — costs typically borne by facility renters for such a large event.
Depending on what kind of group ends up running the show in the future, those costs may continue to be borne by the city.
“If it’s a not-for-profit, I think my suggestion and my encouragement would be to keep it the same,” Aiello said. “If it’s for-profit, we’ll have to revisit it.”
Some of the city’s groups have reported interest in at least partnering to hold the fireworks in the future.
Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, said that the idea of the group stepping in to take over or assist the display “is on the table, but it has to go before the board.”
The organization has experience with running large events, she noted, and the Chamber has worked with the firefighters to set up a donation fund through the Cattaraugus Regional Community Foundation, as well as assisting with promotion and finding sponsors.
The Chamber may be interested in cosponsoring or assisting a new sponsor with the project, noting the draw for the community.
It is also possible, she said, to try and have the fireworks coincide with another Chamber event, such as the Taste of Olean or a StrOlean.
“That is ideal — that could be something, I think,” Yanetsko said.
Along with the high cost of a quality fireworks display — the 2022 show cost more than $25,000 — Yanetsko said that costs for security and maintenance need to be factored into any decision on taking over the event.