Olean firefighter honored

The hearse bearing the body of Olean City Firefighter Tracy Veno, who died Friday due to complications of COVID-19, passes beneath an American flag flying between ladder trucks from the Olean and Salamanca fire departments across from the Olean Municipal Building on Tuesday. Veno was laid to rest in St. Bonaventure Cemetery following a funeral Mass at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

