OLEAN — No injuries were reported in an electrical fire on South Second Street on Wednesday.
City firefighters responded to a call at 4:23 p.m. to 120 S. Second St., a 2 1/2-story, one-unit wood-frame rental home.
All residents got out of the building by the time firevfighters arrived, but two pet cats were inside. One was rescued from the fire, but another cat was reported as deceased.
The fire was contained to the rear of the first floor, with the fire reported under control at 5 p.m.
An investigation of the fire determined the cause was electrical and originated in the first floor pantry area. Around $30,000 in structural damage was reported, with another $15,000 in damage to the contents of the home. The tenants are reportedly staying with family in the area.
Fire officials confirmed the property is owned by Cornerstone Holdings of Syracuse and is assessed at $43,000.
Due to high temperatures during the day, off-duty firefighters were also called to the scene, and were assisted by the Allegany Fire Department, Allegany Resce and EMS, Limestone Fire Department, and Westons Mills Fire Department. City police and Natiopnal Grid also responded.