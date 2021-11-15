OLEAN — The City of Olean Fire Department reported five have graduated from the city’s recruit firefighter training program.
Graduates include Brandon Muniga, David Hlasnick, Jordan Smith, Bryce Schoonover and Christopher Selph. Montgomery Shoemaker graduated from the Salamanca Fire Department’s training program and was honored the same evening.
The program consisted of over 380 hours of cognitive and physical skills training, Olean fire Chief Tim Richardson said, which allows them to meet the standards set forth by the State of New York’s Office of Fire Prevention and Control as Municipal Firefighters.
The recruits graduated from this program on Nov. 5 and began their careers with the department Nov. 8.