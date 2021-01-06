OLEAN — Firefighters said only moderate damage was reported at an East State Street home on Wednesday afternoon.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported that firefighters were called to 212 E. State St., a 2½-story, multi-family residence with flames and smoke showing from the second floor. The first firefighters arrived within three minutes and began fighting the blaze, while others searched the building.
Firefighters rescued an uninjured dog, which was reunited with its family.
Once firefighters determined the blaze had not spread, crews began salvage operations and ventilated the remainder of the building to remove smoke.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the City of Olean Fire Investigation Team and was determined to be an accident caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. The fire was confined to the bedroom and hallway of the second floor, with damage estimated at $5,000.
According to the Cattaraugus County Office of Real Property Services database, the structure is owned by Peter Collins of Olean, is not owner-occupied and has an assessed value of $24,000.
City code enforcement officers posted the property as uninhabitable, and the displaced resident was able to stay with family, Richardson said. Attached residences were able to be reoccupied after the fire.
Firefighters were assisted with standby coverage from Allegany and Westons Mills fire departments. Trans Am ambulance provided ambulance coverage at the scene. City police assisted with traffic control and fire investigation. NYSEG and National Grid responded to control and inspect utilities.