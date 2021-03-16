OLEAN — With the weather warming up, outdoor fires — and related nuisance calls — are set to return.
City of Olean Fire Department Chief Tim Richardson cautioned residents and visitors to be aware of the city’s restrictions on recreational fires as a statewide burn ban limits many types of fires through May 14.
“Recreational fires are an enjoyable way to spend time in the nice weather and the Fire Department wants to be sure you’re safe and your fire complies with our city’s ordinance,” he said. “Please be sure that consideration is being paid to your neighborhood and be mindful of your neighbors when having a recreational fire.
Fires often cause complaints from neighbors, he said, owing to the geography of the city.
“Much of our city is located in a valley and on humid nights, the smoke tends to accumulate and take longer to dissipate,” he said. “When you couple that with open windows in the summer, now your fire has become a nuisance.”
The officer in charge of the call from the fire department is ultimately the one to decide if a fire is a nuisance or not, Richardson said, adding he hopes that by reaching out to educate the public on the ordinance, “confusion and contention” common with such calls can be alleviated.
Chapter 12 of the Code of Ordinances holds an article on recreational fires. According to the regulation:
Fires must be less than three feet in diameter, shorter than two feet, and be placed on a non-combustible surface at least 15 feet from combustible structures like homes, garages, sheds and fences. Fuel cannot include rubbish, lumber, garbage or other offensive materials like leaves and grass clippings. Outdoor portable fireplaces made of metal, ceramic and like materials must abide by the same rules.
Clean, seasoned firewood must be used — wet wood, fresh cut wood, painted or stained wood generate smoke when burned and are not allowed.
A competent adult — not impaired by drugs, alcohol or having medical or mental conditions that limit the ability to take proper action — must be on site while the fire is burning.
A way to extinguish the fire, such as a garden hose, pails of water or a fire extinguisher, must be present.
No new materials can be added after 10 p.m.
Fires cannot be a nuisance, with smoke or odors possibly being considered a nuisance.
Fires which create property damage, personal injury or are deemed a nuisance may be cause for legal actions by the city.