OLEAN — Do you know what to do if your home catches on fire?
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson has offered tips to readers as Fire Prevention Week and Fire Safety Month continue, including tips on how to create an evacuation plan, how to help children participate and be ready, and best practices for putting your plans into action. .
“Your ability to get out of your home during a fire depends on advance warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” Richardson said, adding having an escape plan is an important part of preparing for an emergency.
Most importantly, install smoke alarms in every sleeping room, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm Code requires interconnected smoke alarms throughout the home — when one sounds, they all sound.
New smoke alarms in New York require built-in, 10-year batteries. However, many homes still have older alarms that need to be checked monthly for power.
Richardson offered several tips to set up a plan for when the alarms sound:
• Create an escape plan with all members of the household. Walk through the home and inspect escape routes. Households with children should consider drawing a floor plan with two ways out of each room and the location of each smoke alarm.
• Escape ladders can be placed in or near windows to provide an additional escape route. Review the manufacturer’s instructions carefully so you’ll be able to use a safety ladder in an emergency. Practice setting them up from a first floor window to get the hang of it.
• Walk through your plan, checking that routes are clear and doors and windows can be opened easily.
• Choose an outside meeting place, like a neighbor’s house or a landmark a safe distance in front of the home to meet after escaping. Mark the site on your escape plan.
• Make sure the street number on your home is clearly visible from the road, and paint or install house numbers if necessary.
• Have everyone memorize the emergency phone number. Dial 9-1-1 across Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
• If there are infants, older adults or family members with mobility limitations, make sure that someone is assigned to assist them in the fire drill and in the event of an emergency. Assign a backup person too, in case the designee is not home.
• If windows or doors have security bars, make sure that the bars have emergency releases.
• Tell guests and visitors about the plan. When staying overnight at other people’s homes, ask about their escape plan. If they don’t have one, offer to help make one.
• Be fully prepared for a real fire: when a smoke alarm sounds, get out immediately. However, residents of high-rise and apartment buildings may be safer “defending in place.”
• Once out, stay out — do not go back in a burning building. If someone is missing, inform the fire department dispatcher when you call, as firefighters have the skills and equipment to perform rescues.
Be sure to test your plans twice a year, making the drill realistic as possible and even holding them at night while children are sleeping — make sure to tell them about it before bedtime so as to not frighten the children.
In an emergency, always choose the escape route that is safest — the one with the least amount of smoke and heat — but be prepared to escape under toxic smoke if necessary. When you do your fire drill, everyone in the family should practice getting low and going under the smoke to your exit.
Closing doors on your way out slows the spread of fire, giving you more time to safely escape. If unable to escape, sealing up doors with duct tape or towels can help buy time for rescue personnel. If trapped, call the fire department to report your exact location, or wave a flashlight or light-colored cloth at the window to let the fire department know where you are located.