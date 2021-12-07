OLEAN — A Sunday service and hundreds of comments on Facebook are signs of support for a city firefighter suffering from COVID-19.
In a widely-shared post on Facebook, city firefighters and the family of firefighter Tracy Veno thanked the community for support at the service, held outside Olean General Hospital where Veno is being treated for the disease.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson said the Veno family organized the Sunday morning service, which was attended by more than 100 people showing their support.
“It’s very heartwarming — it’s a natural example of the community coming together,” Richardson said. “It’s what Olean does.”
Veno, who has been hospitalized for several weeks, is described as being in a stable condition. Richardson declined to elaborate further, citing requests from the family for privacy. However, Richardson said the family is touched and encouraged by the support from the community.
“It’s what everyone needs — all the thoughts and prayers are helping.”
Veno joined the department in 1982.
“He is our most senior guy,” Richardson said, adding Veno transitioned to the code enforcement division of the fire department in early 2003.