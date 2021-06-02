OLEAN — State aid totaling $1 million is a tempting goal for the city as efforts to update the outdated comprehensive plan kick off.
The Common Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday discussed an Empire State Development fund of $1 million, a portion of which the city could seek for revising the city’s aging comprehensive development plan.
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the Office of Community Development, said it is the first time such aid has been made available. She said the city may apply for up to $90,000 in state aid with a $10,000 local contribution to overhaul the document for the first time since 2005.
The document, a high-level plan used in urban planning, sets goals and offers projects and guides to help achieve those goals. Land management, historic preservation, zoning and other avenues are made available in the document to reach the goals.
The last process was completed in 2005 for a 20-year plan. Along with outlining goals, Kerper said, the document aids in grant applications by tying in projects to goals and earning more points on applications — sometimes enough to make the difference between landing a grant and either delaying a project or using property tax funds to make it happen.
The current comprehensive plan was not updated since its introduction. Some governments perform updates to their plans every few years, such as Allegany County revisiting its document every 10 years.
Kerper said a complete overhaul is needed in Olean’s case.
“I just left that one on my desk and said ‘start again,’” she said. “We’ve progressed in the city and life and New York between 2005 and 2021.”
The comprehensive plan is not binding, but does typically offer a blueprint. For example, Kerper noted roundabouts are not mentioned in the plan, approved by the city seven years into the plan. However, the plan noted that efforts should be expended on improving the downtown area with infrastructure and development programs.
Some sections of the document are also outdated. In one section, assets for one nonprofit included computers using Windows 98 — a now-23-year-old operating system which was not supported by the time the comprehensive plan was approved.
“I think everyone realizes how important this is to our long-term strategy,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, adding he has spoken with a county legislator who would help get Olean the $10,000 match if the grant is approved.
The process, Kerper said, would take between 18 and 24 months and involve hiring an outside consulting firm which specializes in such plans.