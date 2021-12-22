OLEAN — City officials hope to get building improvements at Oak Hill Park this spring.
Addressing the Common Council’s strategic planning committee, city Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring said the $500,000 project is expected to go out to bid in the late winter and be completed by the end of the year.
As proposed, the project would include a 275-by-175-foot enclosed dog park area, a three-stall restroom facility, improvements to athletic courts, and other pathway upgrades.
Some cuts had been made to the project to keep costs lower, Ring said, including a replacement of the long-demolished southeast staircase entryway into the park. No changes are planned for the east entryway, the playground equipment, or the trees in the park as part of the project. Ring noted that funding was set aside in 2020 to help defray tree replacement in the park, and varieties of oak trees are expected to be considered to replace any trees that come down.
Ring said the project as designed would run $500,000, with $350,000 allocated by the state in 2018 as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The remaining $150,000 would come from the city. That funding has not been allocated and would need to be authorized by the Common Council before construction begins.
The idea of a dog park — which is planned to include separate, adjacent enclosed areas for large and small dogs, as well as play equipment, benches and dog waste cleanup stations — has met with some criticism.
Noting a meeting with neighbors of the park, Steve Barnard, R-Ward 4, said that “95% of them were against the dog park.”
However, in an online poll created by Crawford in 2020, more than 200 respondents indicated approval for the dog park in Oak Hill Park.
Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, also voiced support for the dog park, noting it would be unique in the area, and Oak Hill Park is a centralized location with enough space that is already off the tax rolls.
Crawford noted that a series of new housing projects within walking distance are on the drawing board, and “60% of homes in America have a dog.”
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, also said there has been vandalism at restrooms at the Lincoln Square project and worried about similar damage in Oak Hill Park. She also voiced concern over the closure of restrooms in Forness Park during softball and baseball season, encouraging something be done to improve those facilities so users at that park do not have to rent portable restrooms every summer.
Gonzalez countered that “just because we had some vandalism in one park doesn’t mean we shouldn’t build any more bathrooms in parks,” and
Crawford suggested that the placement of the bathrooms in Oak Hill Park — close to Washington Street — will assist in deterrence, and suggested looking into timed or remote-control locks. Alderman Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, also suggested surveillance cameras may also be necessary to prevent and investigate vandalism.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the city has been approached to build a new cell tower in North Olean.
John Hart, the city’s attorney, said AT&T has approached the city over the placement of a 175-foot cell tower utilizing 5G behind the city’s water treatment plant near Polo Grounds Park. The firm offered to lease a 10,000-square-foot space, currently an empty field.
Alderman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, suggested hosting a public meeting with residents early next year, going so far as to mail notices to the neighboring streets seeking input.
“I don’t want nobody down there in North Olean to get blindsided and see construction going on without knowing about it,” Anastasia said.
Aiello said the negotiations are in the early stages, and he welcomed getting the neighbors’ thoughts before moving ahead.
5G towers — which utilize a new generation of radios to improve broadband connectivity for cellphones and other connected networks — have been subject to debunked conspiracy theories including an alleged responsibility for causing the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, dozens of cell towers — including many without 5G equipment — were vandalized in the U.S. and United Kingdom in early 2020.