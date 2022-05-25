OLEAN — City leaders hope to tap into Cattaraugus County funds to kickstart upgrades at the Forness Park baseball and softball fields.
The Common Council authorized city administrators to apply for $350,000 in aid from Cattaraugus County to cover lighting upgrades for four athletic fields.
“We would like to light a couple of fields at Forness — that would solve the needs for the leagues there,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, adding the lighting would also move all league softball to the park and allow for late evening usage.
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development, said city leaders have met four times with the city’s delegation to the Cattaraugus County Legislature to talk about projects that would be eligible under the county’s guidelines, which relate to lost revenue compensation. The county previously awarded about $275,000 for a 2017 project at four fields in the park complex, including two owned by the city.
The latest project would upgrade lighting at Fields 1 (baseball) and 2 (softball), as well as put lights on Fields 9 (softball) and 10 while also converting 10 from baseball to softball. The cost of repairing the lighting at Fields 1 and 2 is expected to run around $61,000, while the full installations at 9 and 10 would cost around $280,000. LED lighting would be used for the fields.
“It’s one of our parks that does bring revenue into the city,” said Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, encouraging others to vote for the measure.
Witte abstained due to a family connection to one of the organizations which use the fields.
Voting against the resolution was council President John Crawford, D-Ward 1, who noted the fields bring in $1,000 a year in city revenue while the lights will likely cost more to operate.
“We don’t need a Taj Mahal baseball field,” Crawford said, noting the Olean City School District is preparing a $24 million capital project with artificial turf baseball and softball fields that provide another venue option.
The final tally was 5-1, with Witte abstaining.
Crawford noted that despite years of occasional discussions of projects at the park, a unifying plan has been lacking.
“Personally, I’d like to see what the vision is for Forness Park,” he said.
Aiello, noting the time constraint for the ARPA funding, said more information will be coming this summer to the council.
“We’re getting ready to come to you with the full plan,” the mayor said, adding upgrades being reviewed include a walking and biking path through the park and around Forness Pond, a 200-foot deck along the pond to improve fishing and remote controlled boating access for those with disabilities, inclusive playground equipment, additional restrooms by fields 8 and 9, and parking upgrades and expansions.
While expected to be expensive, Aiello noted that additional funding sources are available, including from Empire State Development — the application for which is in July — state Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation.
Kerper said that many require in-kind or matching funds from applicants, and if the city receives county help, that money would be leveraged in seeking the other grants.
Crawford also asked Aiello about who — with no Department of Public Works director in place — would manage the project, as well as others in city parks.
A new DPW director is likely to be chosen soon, Aiello said.
“We interviewed today for a DPW director,” he said, adding a candidate will be brought to the council for approval in the near future.