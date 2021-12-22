Despite a stance by Cattaraugus County lawmakers not to enforce Gov. Kathy Hocuhl’s mask-or-vaccination requirement in all indoor public spaces, businesses in Olean and Ellicottville appear to be following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
After the governor issued the directive that everyone wear masks indoors — except for private residences — effective Dec. 10, County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer said the county didn’t have the resources to enforce the state mandate.
On Monday, Hochul said $65 million has been set aside to aid counties in enforcing the mandate with $1 million going to smaller counties and $2 million for larger counties. Health department officials are waiting to hear more about the initiative.
“We’re not hearing too much about (the mask requirement) from our members,” said Meme Krahe Yanetsko, chief operating officer at Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
The county set a record last month in the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths as the number of cases of the delta variant rose. Now a more transmissible omicron variant is racing across the country.
All this is happening as the county’s vaccination and booster drives have stalled. The vaccination rates remain among the lowest in the state after Allegany County.
“We’re still telling businesses to ask people to please wear masks, but not to get into any fights,” Yanetsko said.
The Chamber recommends members keep extra masks in their lobbies so one will be available to anyone who forgets their mask. “It’s best to be proactive and positive.”
Yanetsko gave as an example the Village Green which is next door to the Chamber offices. “They try to limit access to keep an eye on people coming in the front door. There’s a sign on the door that a mask is required.”
Yanetsko said most merchants have a sign on their door that a mask is required to enter as the state mask or vaccination requirement states and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.
Many businesses never took down the protective screens they installed 18 months ago, she added.
Most are continuing to follow the precautions and wear masks — especially with the new omicron variant that was first detected in South Africa, which is highly contagious if mild.
Yanetsko said the Chamber would probably look to partner with the health department to find new incentives to get more people vaccinated. There was a pop-up vaccination clinic at Taste of Olean, she said.
Yanetsko said some businesses were upset with the stance the county legislature took with regard to enforcement of the governor’s max or vax requirement.
That means everyone in a building or venue must either wear a mask or everyone be vaccinated. There is no mix or match or social distancing exemption to wearing max if there is no way to confirm everyone — visitors included — are vaccinated.
Businesses are afraid that absent county health department help because they don’t have enough support staff, enforcement falls to them.
Yanetsko said the Chamber has regularly updated its members on the latest COVID-19 requirements through its Cyber News. It has also attached to the email copies of signs they can download and print to place them on their door or in a window. “We tell them to enforce it to the best of their ability,” she said.
“I think the general public realizes they need to wear masks,” Yanetsko said. “The health department is doing the best they can in issuing guidance.”
In Ellicottville, Brian McFadden, executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, said businesses received a letter from Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer on Dec. 10 saying the county did not have the resources to enforce the state mask requirement, nor did it intend to do so.
The letter emphasized the county legislature’s suggestion that people should wear masks given the current surge in COVID-19 cases. Still, the county wouldn’t enforce any mask mandate.
“We’re doing the same thing we did in 2020,” McFadden said of Ellicottville merchants, restaurants and bars. “We’re following the rules.”
The Chamber members “want to feel comfortable when they come here,” McFadden said. “It’s a state requirement right now that we have to follow whether the county is going to enforce it or not. We are still following the rules. We’ve proven that to our customer base.”
All shops and restaurants have signs that masks are required. “The health department is good at working with us. They’ve got a tough job and the merchants have a tough job too.”
McFadden said, “Our customers are different. They understand the sign is on the door you put it on or you don’t go in. We have built our reputation over the last 18 months.”
Chamber members realize there will be some complaints, McFadden said. “The health department will call us and we will go to the source and deal with it.”