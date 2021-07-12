Olean educator places second in national Teacher Hero contest

OLEAN — For elementary school teacher Sarah Morris, everyone from her students to fellow teachers and staff have been superheroes during the past year dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the school environment.
But to her family, friends, colleagues, students and their families, Morris is the real hero.
Morris, a second grade teacher at Washington West Elementary, recently placed second in Utica National’s Teacher Hero Awards contest that saw 150 educators nominated from across the country.
“I just think I’m doing my job. I love what I do,” she said in a recent interview with the Times Herald. “I think of the people in the hospitals and those truly on the front lines. We were on the front lines in a completely different way as teachers, but I’m not a hero.”
Morris said her mom had originally told her about the contest, and Morris mentioned it to the parent of one of her students, the parent said she would love to nominate her.
For the contest, anyone could nominate a teacher who they believed went “above and beyond over the last 15 months” for their students. Morris said out of the roughly 150 nominees, 25 finalists from several states across the nation were selected to be voted on by the public.
The parent who nominated Morris praised her for her teaching skills and the way she connected with students even through remote learning. The parent said Morris faced each problem that arose with a smile, determination and a superhero’s heart.
“She has personally made goodie bags and little gifts for her kiddos throughout the year since there were no holiday parties or birthdays in the classroom,” the parent wrote. “She has helped our children be successful despite the internet connection issues, tablets not updating, noisy backgrounds, etc.”
For 14 days during June, a link on Utica National’s website allowed the public to vote for their hero teacher once a day, Morris explained. She said her family, school staff, students and their families voted every day and took it upon themselves to get the word out.
“People would come up to me after and say, ‘Of course we voted, this is so great. We’re such a small town and it’s so great to know that someone here was even put on this list,”’ she said.
Dan Cook, Morris’s significant other, said her skills and efficiency in and out of the classroom is incredible, and the way she has broadcast her knowledge when teaching remotely was impressive.
“She worked remote at our home, along with helping the two girls, and my two nephews there, while zooming with her students, meetings, one-on-ones and most of the time having Nora (Cook’s daughter who was 5 then) sitting on her lap while she was doing her school work while helping her and the others as well in the house,” he said. “She really is a superhero.”
For placing second, Morris received a $300 stipend, and she already has an online shopping cart full of items to order for the next school year.
“This isn’t something for me. I said right from the start that this is for the kids,” she added. “I think every teacher from across the nation should be given some acknowledgement of the vast difference of what we’ve been doing for the past year and a half.”
After teaching elementary grades for more than a dozen years, Morris said she loves seeing the growth and the comradery her students can make in the classroom. She said she loves learning about what they love and appreciating each child, especially since she only has them for 10 months.
“And the community can be made at that young of an age,” she added. “They can truly build a community inside a classroom.”
Following all the changes in education since March 2020, Morris said it has helped people realize teachers do so much more than teach and constantly adapt. She said the teachers have tried every way they could to make the school experience as good as it could be given the circumstances.
“Those who were in it were doing it solely because they love what they do,” she said. “Anyone who is starting out in this career, know that it’s an ever-revolving door, but that’s what makes it so great. You’re never going to have the same year twice.”
Morris said she is humbled and grateful to the community and everyone who voted for her, especially because Olean is relatively small compared to many other districts represented by the top 25 nominees. The teachers who placed first and third in the contest were also from smaller districts in New York state.
“To know that people rallied here and made something known in such a small area and put us on the map, so to speak, is really awesome,” she said. “It just goes to show that the small-town mentality of knowing what’s important does still exist.”
Although teaching remotely this past year was different, Morris said she learned a lot and couldn’t be prouder of her students and colleagues. The 2020-21 year theme at Washington West happened to be “superheroes,” and she said all of them are superheroes for life.
“It really does take a team of Huskies to pull that sled,” she added.