LITTLE VALLEY — The driver in a March police chase and crash — an incident that included an Olean police officer firing his service weapon at the vehicle involved — is facing nine charges, four of which are felonies.
Kristiana Rivera, 22, of Olean, faces charges of endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief, class D felonies; second-degree vehicular assault and second-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, class E felonies; driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content above 0.08%, class A misdemeanors; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; and speeding and unreasonable speed, violations.
Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Rieman reported Thursday that the charges against Rivera were handed up by a grand jury in November and Rivera was arraigned Dec. 10 and released on her own recognizance.
Prosecutors said a chase began at around 3:30 a.m. March 28 after a vehicle allegedly driven by Rivera failed to stop for a police vehicle. At a roadblock on Garden Avenue, the vehicle attempted to bypass the roadblock and almost struck an officer standing between a sidewalk and a yard fence
That officer fired his issued sidearm — a .40-caliber Glock 22 with a standard 15-round magazine — approximately eight times before the vehicle narrowly missed striking him and continued to travel. The officer was not injured. The vehicle was struck by bullets in the body, but the tires, engine and people inside were not hit.
On East State Street, police failed to stop the vehicle again. Just west of the corner of East State and Front streets, the vehicle failed to negotiate the turn, exiting the roadway and striking several lights and the Irish Famine Memorial monument in War Veterans Park, leading to serious injuries for Rivera and a passenger, who was the listed owner of the 2018 Buick SUV.
The vehicle caught fire, police reported, and the two people inside were removed and the fire extinguished.
A special prosecutor was appointed in June because the officer involved had worked with Rieman’s office on many criminal cases. In about a week, the special prosecutor cleared the officer of misconduct, citing interviews with officers, examination of scene photographs and crash reconstruction data, and body-worn camera footage from the incident.
The body camera footage has not been released publicly, with prosecutors citing its importance in the current criminal case.
Rieman declined to comment further on the proceedings, citing a policy to avoid pretrial publicity. She noted her office sought to have Rivera held on the charges, the state bail reform law in 2020 allows for pretrial release for the filed charges.
Rivera did not have an attorney this week, Rieman reported, and the assigned counsel program is working to secure one.