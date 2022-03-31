Olean Drama Club to present ‘Little Women’ this weekend

OLEAN — From the pen of Louisa May Allcott to the stage in the Olean High School auditorium, performances of “Little Women” by the Olean Drama Club will take place this weekend.
Under the direction of drama club advisor Lisa Kranz, about 40 students on the stage, behind the scenes and in the orchestra pit have been working since December to bring the musical adaptation of the classic American novel to life.
“Some kids, this is the first production they’ve ever been in, and others this is just another feather in their cap if they’ve been involved in the high school production since eighth grade,” she said.
Inspired by Alcott’s own life, the story follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested. Her friend Professor Bhaer tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
Because rehearsals began in December, Kranz said a lot of the show was designed around the students having to wear masks and social distance. But after the state’s restrictions were lifted, they were able to adapt — and students were able to show off the acting they’d been doing under the masks.
“A lot of blocking is spread out a little bit more, and the first few times we all danced together we all sanitized beforehand,” she recalled.
With the musical adaptation less than 20 years old, Kranz said the drama club was looking to bring in a more modern show Olean had not likely seen before. She said the music is more contemporary, but the story is still the classic favorite.
“We thought it would really appeal to the people of Olean,” she said. “And we have an amazing group of female students ready to perform.”
Anna Mest is a senior and plays Jo March. A drama club member throughout high school, Mest said she’s been into theater and performing most of her life.
“There’s something about the community and being on stage is so inspiring,” she said. “The female empowerment this show has gives a different perspective on how women were perceived back in the day. My character is so brave for being the way she is, especially in that time period.”
Playing opposite Mest as Professor Bhaer is Jim Chastain, a senior who began his drama club career behind the scenes with the sound team, but was itching to get up on stage and perform.
“I just love getting into character and acting on stage, especially with other people. I love the stage atmosphere itself, especially with musicals,” he said. “This show is very special because it’s the first time where, as a trans actor, I was able to play a role that’s the gender I want to play. I’m very happy to have a lead male role in this show. It’s amazing.”
Not without challenges, Kranz said the production has had a few hiccups. She said they’ve had to recast a couple of roles but the students who had to take on the responsibility of learning lines in a shorter amount of time have been impressive to say the least.
One of those students who was recast is Sam Ursoy, a senior playing the role of Rodrigo, one of Jo’s characters in her stories. Ursoy said he began doing drama club in eighth grade and has continued performing both in school and other local groups.
“I love the environment. Everyone is always super together,” he said. “This year has been harder than others. There’s a bit more pressure because this is a different kind of show than we’re used to.”
A standout for this production is its intricately detailed costumes, which Kranz said the school rented specifically for this show. She said they’ve also been working closely with the Olean Community Theatre to help build and finish the sets.
“These students are so skilled and talented, it blows me away every time they perform,” she said. “They have worked so hard and deserve to have a shouting audience, and people are going to enjoy the show.”
Performances of “Little Women” at Olean High School are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $7 each and can be purchased at the door or online at www.showtix4u.com. Call (716) 375-8010 for more information.