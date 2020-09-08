Olean DPW announces fall hydrant flushing schedule
OLEAN — The city Department of Public Works water division will begin fall fire hydrant and water main flushing on Sept. 28.
- Sept. 28: North Olean, including Coleman Street, Wayne Street and Homer Hill.
- Sept. 29: West Olean from 10th Street to West City Line, including all side streets.
- Sept. 30 and Oct. 1: East of 10th Street including East State Street to Olean Creek and all side streets.
- Oct. 5-6: Boardmanville and portions of East Olean.
- Oct. 7: East Olean south of the railroad tracks and Town of Olean from east City line to Haskell Road; Dugan Road; and all adjacent streets where City of Olean water is provided.
- Oct. 8: South Olean.
- Rusty water will most likely be experienced in areas where flushing is scheduled. Rusty water might also be experienced in other parts of the city and surrounding towns, as well. It is recommended that no laundering be done while flushing is being performed in your area.
For more information, call 376-5657.